BotN: Rodallega solemnly informs new teammates of his proficiency at cunnilingus

A new man has arrived at Craven Cottage, and, as Back of the Net's John Foster reports, he has skills to pay the bills. Not that you could pay bills that way. Unless...



Fulham summer signing Hugo Rodallega has introduced himself to his new teammates by describing in minute detail his technique for performing oral sex on a woman, according to reports from Craven Cottage.

Ã¢ÂÂWe were a little taken aback,Ã¢ÂÂ admitted Norwegian defender Brede Hangeland. Ã¢ÂÂThe gaffer had just said a few words about how pleased he was to have Hugo on board, and he asked Hugo if he wanted to say anything, and Hugo just stood up and said with a very serious expression that he was excellent at cunnilingus.Ã¢ÂÂ

Ã¢ÂÂI think he must have taken our silence for confusion, because he spent the next twenty minutes telling us about cunnilingus and how he thinks it should be done.Ã¢ÂÂ

According to Hangeland, Rodallega emphasised the importance of appropriate music to set the mood, such as Get Ready by The Temptations, perhaps accompanied by a sexy dance. This should be followed by something more sensual, like Angel by Massive Attack, or Sex Room by Ludicris, for the cunnilingus itself.



"Praise you, oh mighty Hugo, for your divine teachings!"



Ã¢ÂÂI like to have a firm, but not over-firm, grasp of her buttocks, and I like to let her know that I find her scent is enticing, by making appreciative noises,Ã¢ÂÂ Rodellaga reportedly told his new colleagues, who listened in increasing discomfort as the ex-Wigan man discussed Ã¢ÂÂstamina exercises for the tongueÃ¢ÂÂ that they could perform while engaged in other tasks, such as cooking, reading, or playing football.

RodallegaÃ¢ÂÂs former Wigan teammate Ben Watson confirmed to FourFourTwo.com that the ColombianÃ¢ÂÂs preoccupation with cunnilingus is nothing new.

Ã¢ÂÂIÃ¢ÂÂve never met any of HugoÃ¢ÂÂs girlfriends,Ã¢ÂÂ Watson remarked, Ã¢ÂÂBut if heÃ¢ÂÂs half as good at performing cunnilingus as he is at scoring goals then heÃ¢ÂÂd be, well, reasonably good at cunnilingus, I suppose.Ã¢ÂÂ

Editor's note: this isn't a serious accusation and all quotes are fictionalised. But you knew that, because you're not stupid.

More from Back of the NetPearce feeds promising badminton pair to 'peckish' squad

Barton to spend summer training with Fleetwood MacCity invade China, Liverpool/Spurs make pointless tripMcLeish postcards too boring to read in their entiretyRangers misery 'just great' for the rest of Scottish League

