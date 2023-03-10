Bournemouth v Liverpool live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Bournemouth v Liverpool live stream and match preview, Saturday 11 March, 12.30pm GMT

Looking for a Bournemouth v Liverpool live stream? We've got you covered. Bournemouth v Liverpool is on BT Sport in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Fresh from their stunning demolition of rivals Manchester United, Liverpool travel to rock-bottom Bournemouth for the opening game of the Premier League weekend hoping to continue their fine form.

Jaws dropped to the floor at Anfield last weekend when Jurgen Klopp’s men thumped their greatest rivals 7-0, their biggest-ever win in the fixture.

It was the Reds’ fourth win in their last five Premier League games and their fifth consecutive clean sheet in the league, lifting them to within three points of the top four.

Bournemouth slumped to the foot of the table in heartbreaking fashion, surrendering a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 to league leaders Arsenal with the last kick of the game.

Back-to-back defeats to Manchester City and the Gunners have left the Cherries at the bottom of the pile, but the relegation battle is so tight that safety is just one point away.

Kick-off is at 12.30pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

David Brooks, Hamed Traore, Ilia Zabarnyi and Jefferson Lerma are struggling with injury problems, while there are doubts over the fitness of Junior Stanislas, Lloyd Kelly, Matias Vina and Marcus Tavernier.

Luis Diaz, Thiago Alcantara and Calvin Ramsay are out for Liverpool, while Joe Gomez and Naby Keita are nursing knocks.

Form

Bournemouth: LLWDL

Liverpool: WWDLW

Referee

John Brooks will be the referee for Bournemouth v Liverpool.

Stadium

Bournemouth v Liverpool will be played at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth.

Kick-off and channel

Bournemouth v Liverpool kick-off is at 12.30pm GMT on Saturday 11 March. It will be shown on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate (opens in new tab) in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

