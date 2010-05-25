Brad Pitt, AC/DC and Peruvian porn stars - quotes of the season from Argentina

As Argentina celebrates its 200th birthday, the season has finally ground to halt.

The relegation playoffs were settled yesterday: Gimnasia ensured thereÃ¢ÂÂll be a La Plata clÃÂ¡sico by beating AtlÃÂ©tico Rafaela for the second consecutive year. There was no such luck for Rosario Central, though, who lost to a side who sound more like the support act for Village People. All Boys are back in the big time...

All Argentine participation in the Libertadores ended at the quarter final stage last Thursday when Estudiantes went out of the competition in predictably acrimonious and aggressive fashion, and the league champions Ã¢ÂÂ Argentinos Juniors Ã¢ÂÂ have already lost their coach to Boca.

Before the World Cup occupies all attention, hereÃ¢ÂÂs a look back at some of the more telling quotes from the 2010 Clausura.

Under pressure

Ã¢ÂÂWe are aiming for a top five finishÃ¢ÂÂ

Ex-River Plate coach Leo Astrada in the preseason. He was left the millionaires 16th. The club ended the season 13th.

Ã¢ÂÂI never wanted to go, nor did I quitÃ¢ÂÂ

Alfio Basile broke a four month silence by speaking to the press in early January. By late January he was gone.

Ã¢ÂÂMy dream is to win a league title with BocaÃ¢ÂÂ

Abel Alves takes over from Basile. His record included two wins in 13, before being shown the door.

Ã¢ÂÂWhen the shit comes hard, you have to grab it with your mouthÃ¢ÂÂ

Then-San Lorenzo coach Diego Simeone explains his philosphy after losing the clÃÂ¡sico to Racing

Ã¢ÂÂThere are rules that need to be followed, or else this will turn into a Roman CircusÃ¢ÂÂ

VÃÂ©lez coach Ricardo Gareca fights a lone crusade for consistency amongst referees

Ã¢ÂÂFatty. Gay. Druggy.Ã¢ÂÂ

Ricardo Caruso Lombardi slings some mud at Omar Asad while his Tigre side are thrashed by Godoy Cruz.

Ã¢ÂÂItÃ¢ÂÂs like IÃ¢ÂÂve got an Ã¢ÂÂavailableÃ¢ÂÂ sign on me. Tigre called me, Godoy Cruz called me. I want a restÃ¢ÂÂ

In-demand Leonardo MadelÃÂ³n was unable to say no the third time of asking, but still couldnÃ¢ÂÂt save Rosario Central.

The Big TwoÃ¢ÂÂs big two

Ã¢ÂÂI feel ashamed of how Boca is playingÃ¢ÂÂ

Juan RomÃÂ¡n Riquelme on the situation at Boca

Ã¢ÂÂItÃ¢ÂÂs as if IÃ¢ÂÂm a disaster, and all the other players are legendsÃ¢ÂÂ

Ariel Ortega suggests his 6 am car-crashing antics arenÃ¢ÂÂt the only reason River Plate are in dire straits.

Ã¢ÂÂI wanted to ask Palermo to swap shirts but I was too shy.Ã¢ÂÂ

TigreÃ¢ÂÂs Carlos Luna after his hattrick against Boca - so shy that he then framed his own shirt and hung it up on his living room wall.

Ã¢ÂÂGod is a Palermo fan. If someone else had scored the goal against Peru, it would have been given offside, but God looked the other wayÃ¢ÂÂ

Hugo Ã¢ÂÂEl LocoÃ¢ÂÂ Gatti on the real reason Argentina qualified for the World Cup

The Lucky Tolo Gallego

Ã¢ÂÂWhen your a-hole opens up thereÃ¢ÂÂs nothing big enough to give it to you withÃ¢ÂÂ

Eduardo Coudet implies Tolo Gallego is lucky, adding VAT onto a local expression. Ironically, Coudet plays for ColÃÂ³n.

Ã¢ÂÂThe luckÃ¢ÂÂs over, so donÃ¢ÂÂt bust my balls about it anymore.Ã¢ÂÂ

Tolo Gallego, The Lucky One according to the press, had so much fortune he lost three key players to injury, saw his side Independiente crash out of a title race and then found himself out of a job at the end of the season.

Defend the indefensible

Ã¢ÂÂIts not like I should go to jail for itÃ¢ÂÂ

Breyner Bonilla claims his tackle on Facundo Bertoglio wasnÃ¢ÂÂt that bad after all.

Riquelme versus Palermo

Ã¢ÂÂThe only thing we have in common is the shirt we wearÃ¢ÂÂ

Palermo on Riquelme

Ã¢ÂÂThis isnÃ¢ÂÂt set up. This is totally and completely set upÃ¢ÂÂ

Juan RomÃÂ¡n Riquelme suggests there is more that meets the eye to negative stories in the press.

Ã¢ÂÂI didnÃ¢ÂÂt feel like celebrating the goal in front of that standÃ¢ÂÂ

Riquelme explains why he didnÃ¢ÂÂt congratulate Palermo for his record-breaking goal in front of La Doce



Highway to hell

Ã¢ÂÂI want San Lorenzo to be like an AC/DC song: hard rockÃ¢ÂÂ

Fill-in boss Sebastian Mendez before losing 2-0 to Boca, just one of the various low points for the CiclÃÂ³n this season.



Motherly Love

Ã¢ÂÂI like football, apart from when Quilmes play. If Quilmes play my mum, I want Quilmes to win.Ã¢ÂÂ

The mustachioed AnÃÂ­bal FernÃÂ¡ndez, Cabinet Chief, and one of the architects of FÃÂºtbol Para Todos



And finally, letÃ¢ÂÂs talk about sex

Ã¢ÂÂSince I took over Racing IÃ¢ÂÂve been like Brad PittÃ¢ÂÂ

Tigre coach Ricardo Caruso Lombardi claims his stint in Avellaneda has helped his chances with the opposite sex.

Ã¢ÂÂPlaying good football doesnÃ¢ÂÂt mean that youÃ¢ÂÂll win anything. The best looking girl maybe wonÃ¢ÂÂt be that good in the sackÃ¢ÂÂ¦Ã¢ÂÂ

Argentinos Juniors coach Bichi BorghiÃ¢ÂÂs own analogy on whether attractive football equals good results.

Ã¢ÂÂIÃ¢ÂÂm the same in bed as I am on the pitch Ã¢ÂÂ I like to attack.Ã¢ÂÂ

San Lorenzo and former West Brom loanee Juan Carlos Menseguez spells out his approach.

Ã¢ÂÂThereÃ¢ÂÂs no way IÃ¢ÂÂm a 10 in bedÃ¢ÂÂ

BanfieldÃ¢ÂÂs Seba FernÃÂ¡ndez admits to a few shortcomings

Ã¢ÂÂA friendÃ¢ÂÂs daughter told me I look like a Peruvian porn starÃ¢ÂÂ

More from the legendary Bichi Borghi

