Brawling Baros, Awesome Alex and Naughty Necip

Type, delete, type, delete, type, delete. After a weekend of so much entertainment, so much controversy and so much ridicule, it seems the blog is, for once, lost for words.

LetÃ¢ÂÂs start with the naughty. In an attempt to save himself for the visit of Trabzonspor next weekend, BesiktasÃ¢ÂÂs Necip Uysal could face a fine following his Ã¢ÂÂdeliberateÃ¢ÂÂ dismissal last weekend. Having already been cautioned during the Eagles 2-0 win at Antalyaspor, NecipÃ¢ÂÂs decision to kick the ball away to waste a few seconds seemed silly enough.

Yet it turned out to be even sillier when TV replays showed him wacing an imaginary card towards his own bench, seconds before hoofing the ball into the distance.

Also caught on camera was the flying object that struck referee Yunus Yildirim following TrabzonÃ¢ÂÂs tussle with Kayserispor.

The home fans were evidently ticked-off with a number of decisions that didnÃ¢ÂÂt quite go their way during the 3-3 draw Ã¢ÂÂ a result which saw Trabzon drop down to second for the first time since October 7.

Markus Merk later laid down the law on Lig TV, stating that Yildirim was right in all of his decisions, before giving the referee Ã¢ÂÂtop marksÃ¢ÂÂ for his performance.

TrabzonÃ¢ÂÂs draw was good news for Fenerbahce, who plodded to their seventh consecutive league win against Kasimpasa. Hardly convincing, but none the less effective, Alex De SouzaÃ¢ÂÂs 17th goal of the season set the new league leaders on their way. Kasimpasa later had a penalty saved by Volkan before Issiar Dia sealed the win in the second half.

Over in Europe, Galatasaray set a club record in flopping to a 3-1 defeat to Istanbul B.B. An 11th loss of the season surpassed their previous league record of 10 in a single season, with another eleven games still to be played.

Cimbom had never lost to Istanbul B.B and in the aftermath of the defeat frustrations boiled over, with Milan Baros and Juan Culio involved in a dressing room bust up.

Baros has painted a frustrated figure over the past few weeks and seemed in no mood to talk when forced in front of the cameras to issue a public apology along with Culio.

CimbomÃ¢ÂÂs season went from bad to worse on Wednesday night when they were eliminated from the Turkish cup. Having reminded his players that the cup represented their only hope of European qualification this year, Hagi could do nothing but watch on as they were held to a 0-0 (2-3 agg) draw in the return leg.

A small group of fans promptly gathered outside the clubÃ¢ÂÂs training ground to 'welcome' the players with sarcastic applause, but this blogger has a funny feeling it may take more than a ripple of ironic applause to turn this season around.

And finally...

Sercan Yildirim looks set leave Bursaspor for Lokomotiv Moscow after agreeing personal terms with the Russian side. The 20-year old has struggled for form this season and has fallen out of favour following the transfers of Kenny Miller and Jozy Altidore. Bursaspor have agreed a fee in the region of Ã¢ÂÂ¬5.2 million Ã¢ÂÂ most of which will presumably be to cover MillerÃ¢ÂÂs wages...

Results Istanbul B.B 3-1 Galatasaray, Fenerbahce 2-0 Kasimpasa, Antalyaspor 0-2 Besiktas, Trabzonspor 3-3 Kayserispor, Bucaspor 0-2 Bursaspor, Ankaragucu 2-4 Genclerbirligi, Gaziantepspor 2-1 Eskisehirspor, Karabukspor 2-1 Konyaspor, Sivasspor 4-2 Manisaspor.

