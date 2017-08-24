Brazilian manager hospitalised after being taken out by his own player

Parnahyba manager Nivaldo Lancuna was minding his own business hurling orders at his side in their Copa do Nordeste game with CSA when he was crashed into by left-back Raimundo Barata.

The 62-year-old was quickly seen to by medics who, after a preliminary examination, judged that the coach had dislocated his knee and may have ligament damage too.

By this point, Serie D side Parnahyba were already 4-0 down against their Serie C opponents. Ouch indeed.

00:45 for poor Lancuna's moment of pain

Lancuna was replaced on the touchline by coach Andrew Otaviano, who watched the rest of Parnahyba's painful exit from the competition.

Magic of the cup? Pah.

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com