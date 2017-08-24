Cristiano Ronaldo scores brilliant goal in Fiorentina friendly

Valencia, Levante, Real Sociedad, and Real Betis will be thanking their lucky stars that they don’t have to face the four-time Ballon d’Or winner in the coming weeks (just the other superstars in Real Madrid's ranks, then).

Portuguese captain Ronaldo is currently serving a five-game ban after pushing a referee in Madrid's Super Cup clash with Barcelona.

However, despite his absence it looks like CR7 remains in fine fettle – as he showcased this with this terrific effort against Fiorentina in the 38th Santiago Bernabeu Trophy match on Wednesday night.

Ronaldo’s goal was the winner as Real Madrid ran out 2-1 victors, claiming the trophy for a 27th time.

Lionel Messi had better make the most of Ronny's absence if he wants to claim the Pichichi this season...

