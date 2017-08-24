Manchester City new boy Benjamin Mendy left puzzled by Nando's parking experience
By Joe Nelson
The chicken chain is a footballers' favourite, but Mendy was left confused after being hit with a £60 fine after collecting his dinner
Manchester City’s new left-back hasn't had his first taste of Premier League football just yet, but he's already finding that parking in his new city is a whole different ball game.
The £52m signing from Monaco left his £250,000 Ferrari in a taxi rank next to a local Nando's, and duly returned, chicken in hand, to find he'd been slapped with a £60 fine.
As one mathematician on Twitter correctly pointed out: that’s one costly meal.
But it's not all bad – Nando's have answered the Frenchman’s call for more parking spaces by 'reserving' Mendy his own (rather large) parking spot for future visits.
We all know who'll be providing the Peri-Peri chips at City training. (Just when Pep's not watching, obviously.)
