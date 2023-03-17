Brentford v Leicester City live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Brentford v Leicester City live stream and match preview, Saturday 18 March, 3.00pm GMT

Looking for a Brentford v Leicester City live stream? We've got you covered. Brentford v Leicester City isn't being televised in the UK, but is on NBC in the US. American abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Brentford’s push for European qualification continues with the visit of a Leicester City side battling the drop.

The Bees are enjoying a superb season under Thomas Frank, losing just once since October in the Premier League to move up to eighth place, one point outside the top six.

Leicester, meanwhile, are down in 16th and only out of the relegation zone on goal difference after a shocking run of five consecutive defeats in all competitions – four coming on league duty.

Their first meeting this season ended in a 2-2 draw at the King Power Stadium in August, when Timothy Castagne and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall gave the Foxes a comfortable lead, only for the visitors to fight back through Ivan Toney and Joshua Dasilva strikes.

Kick-off is at 3.00pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Keane Lewis-Potter and Thomas Strakosha are injured for Brentford and Mads Roerslav is doubtful with a thigh problem.

Wout Faes misses out for Leiecester through suspension, while Youri Tielemans, Ryan Bertrand, James Justin and Victor Kristiansen are injured.

Form

Brentford: WLWDD

Leicester City: LLLLL

Referee

Darren Bond will be the referee for Brentford v Leicester City.

Stadium

Brentford v Leicester City will be played at the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford.

Kick-off and channel

Brentford v Leicester City kick-off is at 3.00pm GMT on Saturday 18 March. It isn't being televised in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 11.00am ET / 8.00am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.