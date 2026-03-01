How to watch Man Utd vs Crystal Palace: Live streams & TV details as Michael Carrick bids to continue unbeaten run

Watch Man Utd vs Crystal Palace today as Michael Carrick bids to continue his unbeaten run as manager, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Man Utd vs Crystal Palace key information • Date: Sunday, 20 February 2026 • Kick-off time: 2:00pm GMT / 9:00am ET • Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

Manchester United earned yet another win in the Premier League after Benjamin Sesko's goal secured a 1-0 win against Everton on Monday.

Crystal Palace have won two of their last six in all competitions, as questions continued to be asked of manager Oliver Glasner and his future at the club.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Man Utd vs Crystal Palace online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Man Utd vs Crystal Palace in the UK

Man Utd vs Crystal Palace is one of this weekend's Sunday 2pm games in the Premier League and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK.

It will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and subscribers can stream the match on the Sky Sports app.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports You can either get a traditional satellite TV set-up, or a more modern streaming package without the need for a dish. The former costs £37 per month once you've added Sky Sports to a base package, while the latter comes in slightly cheaper at £35 per month.

Watch Man Utd vs Crystal Palace from anywhere

A good VPN is your ticket to the game, even when you’re abroad.

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions that prevent you from watching your usual subscription services from another country. A Virtual Private Network helps you get around this problem by changing your IP address.

The tech experts at Tom's Guide review a lot of VPNs and right now they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN you can buy. And the good news is that NordVPN are currently offering an amazing deal on the service...

Get 70% off NordVPN

🥇 World's best VPN service

🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use

✅ Unblocks Sky Sports

🎁 Free Amazon gift card included (up to £50)

Watch Man Utd vs Crystal Palace in the US

Man Utd vs Crystal Palace is available to watch this weekend in the US via Peacock.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Peacock has had a price rise ahead of the new season, but with half of all Premier League games streaming live, it's still a decent investment for soccer fans, with plenty of content beyond that, too. $10.99 is the new monthly starting price.

How to watch Man Utd vs Crystal Palace in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Man Utd vs Crystal Palace through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is the new Optus Sport – home to every single Premier League and Champions League live stream. Sign up, add the Stan Sport package (AU$20 a month) to the base Stan plan ($12 a month), and watch away.

Can I still get tickets for Man Utd vs Crystal Palace?

Yes you can! Tickets are still available for those wishing to watch the game live via our friends over at Seat Unique.

Get VIP Manchester United tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Manchester United's hospitality offers comfortable, padded seating in the North West Quadrant. The package includes a concourse meal deal (hot food, drink, and snack) and the official matchday programme. Guests also receive a 10 per cent Megastore discount and non-matchday Museum entry, providing a great value, family-friendly match experience for home fans.

See also ► Premier League TV guide

Man Utd vs Crystal Palace: Premier League preview

Manchester United's upturn in form continued under Carrick as Sesko came off the bench to ensure another win on Monday.

The Slovenian forward has been made to wait patiently for his chance of late, but combined brilliantly with both Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha in the build-up to slam home his effort and the winner on Merseyside.

Since reverting back to a 4-2-3-1, the Red Devils have looked much more controlled in and out of possession, with Casemiro anchoring Kobbie Mainoo in the middle of the pitch.

Lisandro Martinez missed out against the Toffees, with Leny Yoro coming in to replace him alongside Harry Maguire at the heart of United's defence.

Crystal Palace managed to edge past Wolves thanks to a 90th-minute winner from Evann Guessand.

Having lost just one of their last five Premier League games, the Eagles are looking to build on their recent displays, despite their continued uncertainty around Glasner's immediate future.

The Austrian has reiterated his desire to leave at the end of the season, although some suggest he could soon opt to do so before then.

Jean-Philippe Mateta is out with a knee issue, alongside Maxence Lacroix, Cheick Doucoure, Jefferson Lerma and Eddie Nketiah.

See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season

FourFourTwo's prediction

Man Utd 2-1 Crystal Palace

Confidence is clearly brimming at Old Trafford and we expect another win for Carrick's side on Sunday.