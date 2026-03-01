Watch Brighton vs Nottingham Forest today as the visitors continue their mission for salvation, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Brighton vs Nottingham Forest key information • Date: Sunday, 1 March 2026 • Kick-off time: 2:00pm GMT / 9:00am ET • Venue: Amex Stadium, Falmer • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace, the very best of Premier League pals, were in European play-off action in midweek and face a shorter turnaround time than their respective opponents this weekend.

Forest survived a scare against Fenerbahce to book their place in the last 16 of the Europa League. The Premier League relegation battle is their priority and it's starting to get very, very real.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Brighton vs Nottingham Forest online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Brighton vs Nottingham Forest from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Brighton vs Nottingham Forest. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

Get 70% off NordVPN



🥇 World's best VPN service

🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use

✅ Unblocks Sky Sports

🎁 Free Amazon gift card

Watch Brighton vs Nottingham Forest in the UK

Brighton vs Nottingham Forest in the Premier League was moved to Sunday due to Forest's involvement in the Europa League. It will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK. Sky Sports Tennis is the channel you need.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports With 215 live games, Sky Sports has no shortage of action this Premier League season. Existing Sky TV customers can add Sky Sports for £22 per month, while new customers can sign up for £35 per month on a plan that also includes Sky Stream and Netflix.

Watch Brighton vs Nottingham Forest in the US

Brighton vs Nottingham Forest will be shown in the United States on NBC and its official streaming platform, Peacock.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Roughly half of all Premier League games are live streamed on Peacock, including Brighton vs Nottingham Forest. Plans start from $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year. You can go ad-free for $16.99 a month / $169.999 a year.

How to watch Brighton vs Nottingham Forest in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Brighton vs Nottingham Forest through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.

See also ► Premier League TV guide

Brighton vs Nottingham Forest: Premier League preview

Thirty-four points by the end of February is usually safe enough regardless but Brighton can be grateful that the teams below them left enough room to start 2026 poorly without needing to look over their shoulders.

Since the turn of the year, the Seagulls have won twice – 2-0 wins in their first and most recent matches of 2026 – either side of a six-match winless run during which they averaged less than a goal per game.

Suggestions of a timid management style abound. Brighton have strengths and weaknesses like any other team in the Premier League but there is, at times, a sense that there's more to their squad than getting turned over or drawing 1-1.

They showed as much against seventh-placed Brentford last Saturday, winning 2-0 at the Gtech Community Stadium. Brentford weren't at their best and Brighton saw them off.

The supporters who gather at the Amex on Sunday will expect to see that boost converted into bravery, perhaps even a little bit of swagger.

There have been times this season when Forest would have been the perfect opponents for this exact scenario, likely to show up vulnerable and ripe for the taking. They're not so predictable under Vitor Pereira but the Seagulls are heavy favourites.

Brighton scored right at the end of either half to win 2-0 at the City Ground in late November, stifling Sean Dyche's mini-revival as the third Forest manager of the season and counting.

That fixture was a 7-0 win for Forest last season. If that doesn't sum up their shifting sands, nothing will. Brighton will expect more than the 2-2 they achieved in the home game in 2024-25.

See also ► How to watch Scottish Premiership 2025/26 — streaming details

FourFourTwo's prediction

Brighton 2-0 Nottingham Forest

A clean sweep for the Seagulls against the Premier League's most chaotic club.