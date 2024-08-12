Brighton squad for 2024/25: Fabian Hurzeler's full team for the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup

The Brighton squad for 2024/25 is set for rejuvenation under new manager Fabian Hurzeler - but will they succeed?

Brighton’s recent success has been built largely on taking a chance on youth, so it shouldn’t come as a huge surprise that the man chosen to succeed Roberto De Zerbi is the youngest permanent head coach in Premier League history.

Fabian Hurzeler, who doesn’t turn 32 until next February, will be charged with making the Seagulls more solid at the back without losing too much of the fluidity that could often make them such a potent attacking threat under the outspoken Italian.

In his fledgling career Hurzeler has displayed a similar penchant for brave, press-baiting football, something that these Brighton players are well-versed in, but with the best defensive record in the Bundesliga 2 last season, he also puts more emphasis on the importance of stopping the opposition from scoring.

They'll need to keep a few more players off the treatment table this term, though, with new heads of performance and medicine hired in an attempt to do just that. But what last season’s injury problems highlighted most was just how much Brighton relied on Plan A to succeed.

Losing Solly March and Kaoru Mitoma for long periods left them lacking pace and unpredictability on the wings, especially with Ansu Fati failing to live up to expectations, which meant teams were able to stifle the Albion’s attacks too easily.

Without abandoning his possession-based principles, Hurzeler has shown more tactical flexibility than his predecessor, which will be crucial if the Seagulls are to have a chance of challenging for Europe again.

Brighton squad for 2024/25

GK: Bart Verbruggen

GK: Jason Steele

GK: Carl Rushworth

DF: Tariq Lamptey

DF: Igor Julio

DF: Adam Webster

DF: Lewis Dunk

DF: Valentin Barco

DF: Jan Paul van Hecke

DF: Pervis Estupinan

DF: Joel Veltman

DF: Ed Turns

DF: Odeluga Offiah

DF: Imari Samuels

MF: James Milner

MF: Solly March

MF: Mahmoud Dahoud

MF: Billy Gilmour

MF: Jakub Moder

MF: Carlos Baleba

MF: Jensen Weir

MF: Yasin Ayari

MF: Andrew Moran

MF: Jack Hinshelwood

MF: Cameron Peupion

MF: Amario Cozier-Duberry

MF: Imbrahim Osman

MF: Abdallah Sima

MF: Mats Wieffer

MF: Malick Yalcouye

FW: Kaoru Mitoma

MF: Simon Adingra

FW: Evan Ferguson

FW: Jeremy Sarmiento

FW: Joao Pedro

FW: Julio Enciso

FW: Danny Welbeck

FW: Luca Barrington

FW: Yankuba Minteh

FW: Adrian Mazilu

Brighton squad numbers for 2024/25

Swipe to scroll horizontally No. Player Position 1 Bart Verbruggen GK 2 Tariq Lamptey DF 3 Igor Julio DF 4 Adam Webster DF 5 Lewis Dunk DF 6 James Milner MF 7 Solly March MF 8 Mahmoud Dahoud MF 9 Joao Pedro FW 10 Julio Enciso FW 11 Billy Gilmour MF 14 Luca Barrington FW 15 Jakub Moder MF 18 Danny Welbeck FW 19 Valentin Barco DF 20 Carlos Baleba MF 22 Kaoru Mitoma FW 23 Jason Steele GK 24 Simon Adingra FW 26 Yasin Ayari MF 28 Evan Ferguson FW 29 Jan Paul van Hecke DF 30 Pervis Estupinan DF 34 Joel Veltman DF 36 Andrew Moran MF 37 Jensen Weir MF 39 Ed Turns DF 41 Jack Hinshelwood MF 42 Odeluga Offiah DF 43 Imari Samuels DF 44 Cameron Peupion MF - Carl Rushworth GK - Amario Cozier-Duberry MF - Yankuba Minteh FW - Ibrahim Osman MF - Jeremy Sarmiento FW - Abdallah Sima FW - Mats Wieffer MF - Malick Yalcouye MF

Brighton manager

Fabian Hurzeler

Considering Fabian Hurzeler is younger than several members of his squad, the 31-year-old will have a lot to prove. He’s fresh from leading St Pauli back to the Bundesliga for the first time since 2011, but what the Texas-born German lacks in top-flight experience he makes up for in potential.

Brighton's key player

Joao Pedro

Versatile, skillful and reliable from the penalty spot (he’s missed just once in 14 attempts), Joao Pedro’s 20 goals last season – the most by a single player in one season since the Seagulls were promoted – showed that the 22-year-old belongs in the Premier League. Will the Brazilian now be able to take it to the next level?

One to watch

Evan Ferguson

Evan Ferguson scored six goals for Brighton last season. That’s not a huge drop-off from the 10 he scored in his breakthrough campaign, but considering the most recent one came in late November, the highly-rated Irish striker is in the midst of a fairly lengthy scoring drought.

It’s important to remember that Ferguson is still only 19 and lean spells are to be expected, but the teenager will be keen to impress his new boss and prove to the world that he’s not a one-season wonder.

The mood

Cautiously optimistic. Unless you appoint Pep Guardiola, Carlo Ancelotti or a highly sophisticated AI trained on Sir Alex Ferguson’s memories, there’s a risk involved when hiring any new manager, but one with only 55 fully professional games under his belt feels particularly bold (albeit very on-brand for Brighton).

If there’s one thing fans of the Seagulls know about their club’s owner, though, it’s that his decisions are always based on solid, data-based foundations and studious homework. Tony Bloom is a gambler through and through, but he didn’t get to where he is today by making bad bets.

And even if things don’t all fall into place immediately, Hurzeler only has to look at Graham Potter’s Brighton reign to realise he’ll be given plenty of time to implement his ideas.

Most likely to...

Have a manager who gets asked for ID at the bar.

Least likely to...

Answer a call from Chelsea before the transfer window shuts.

View from the stands

Ryan Adsett (@ryanadsett)

Last season was a HUGE learning curve. For everyone. On and off the pitch, it hasn't been an 'easy' time. The season should be looked back on with pride, but also some need to be wanting more. The summer transfer window of 2023 felt like a mistake at the time, and impacted a large period of 2024. It could be the springboard for 2024-25 to be learned from, not dwelled upon.

The big talking point is Fabian Hurzeler. The youngest ever manager in Premier League history. A very exciting young coach, who has a lot of qualities to be likened to great managers at the moment. Despite being so young, he is so remarkably experienced. Starting his coaching career at 23, to become a Premier League manager by 31 is no fluke. His style, energy, and story has the marks of true Sussex success.

I won’t be happy unless Brighton are competitive for a European campaign. We've shown what we can do in the past, now it’s time to prove it.

Our most underrated player is Pascal Gross – one of the biggest chance creators in the Premier League since his arrival in 2017, in the company of Kevin De Bruyne, Bruno Fernandes and Mo Salah. Three of those are regarded as modern icons, another is a 'good player at Brighton'. Finally receiving his first call-up for the Germany squad, the world is only now appreciating, not just Brighton's, but the Premier League's great underrated footballers.

Look out for Ibrahim Osman, who has a lot of hopes on his shoulders from Brighton fans. Impressive, 19 years old and hugely direct. He could be another one to add for the 'Brighton have done it again' crowd.

The opposition player who grinds my gears is Bruno Fernandes, formerly Harry Kane. Cheating and diving is one part of modern football. It is still one part of football I fail to accept. He is not 'buying a foul with clever play', he is time-wasting and cheating!

The pantomime villain will be Bart Verbruggen. He loves a little wind-up, not quite as much as our former player Neal Maupay, but on the back of a strong Euros campaign, a more experienced Verbruggen could be a problem!

The thing my club really gets right is recruitment. Who else signs an 18-year-old directly from the Paraguayan league, who then scores the Brighton and Premier League Goal of the Season, finishing second for the Puskas Award? No further words needed. The Brighton way.

The one change I'd make would be to sometimes just go for it, whether it’s signing a transfer target or wanting that bit more in a competition. Roberto De Zerbi helped to shift the 'winning mentality' at Brighton an extra 40 per cent. Targets can, and should be high. Win and compete, don't accept any less.

Our season ticket prices are not too bad. I can live with it. West Upper for another year. Great view for a decent price!

I'm least looking forward to playing Chelsea and Crystal Palace. The latter, for obvious reasons... but Chelsea has become a newfound issue. Since the Graham Potter departure, most Brighton fans have struggled to resonate with anything less than wanting to beat those with the money pots. (Leave us alone... please!)

The fans' opinion of the gaffer is that Fabian Hurzeler will have the ultimate backing of all Brighton fans. Did we all particularly know him before? Not really. Does that make us trust the club any less?

Until we see any reasonable reason not to, no. A similar style to Graham Potter and Roberto De Zerbi shouldn't leave too much adaptation for the players, especially with a full pre-season campaign. Most contrastingly is the newfound focus on set pieces which Hurzeler believes in, not something Brighton have done well with for years. There will be mistakes, and without a doubt some periods where we will have to suffer some naivety, but at Brighton that can be slightly more accepted than other clubs. He will want backing on and off the pitch, from fans and beyond. Following a 'mutual' termination of De Zerbi's contract, rightly so.

If he left, he should be replaced by Kieran McKenna. The everlasting contingency plans and turnovers makes this question a specifically difficult one to answer correctly, though. As we said before, until Tony Bloom makes a detrimental mistake, us Brighton fans have no choice but to believe in what is next!

We’ll finish 7th.