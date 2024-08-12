Brighton squad for 2024/25: Fabian Hurzeler's full team for the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup

The Brighton squad for 2024/25 has a big season ahead of them under new management

Brighton squad for 2024/25 TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 28: Players of Brighton line up for the team photos prior to the pre-season friendly match between Tokyo Verdy and Brighton & Hove Albion at National Stadium on July 28, 2024 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images)
The Brighton squad for 2024/25 is set for rejuvenation under new manager Fabian Hurzeler - but will they succeed?

Brighton’s recent success has been built largely on taking a chance on youth, so it shouldn’t come as a huge surprise that the man chosen to succeed Roberto De Zerbi is the youngest permanent head coach in Premier League history. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
No.PlayerPosition
1Bart VerbruggenGK
2Tariq LampteyDF
3Igor JulioDF
4Adam WebsterDF
5 Lewis DunkDF
6James MilnerMF
7Solly MarchMF
8Mahmoud DahoudMF
9Joao PedroFW
10Julio EncisoFW
11Billy GilmourMF
14Luca BarringtonFW
15Jakub ModerMF
18Danny WelbeckFW
19Valentin BarcoDF
20Carlos BalebaMF
22Kaoru MitomaFW
23Jason SteeleGK
24Simon AdingraFW
26Yasin AyariMF
28Evan FergusonFW
29Jan Paul van HeckeDF
30Pervis EstupinanDF
34Joel VeltmanDF
36Andrew MoranMF
37Jensen WeirMF
39Ed TurnsDF
41Jack HinshelwoodMF
42Odeluga OffiahDF
43Imari SamuelsDF
44Cameron PeupionMF
-Carl RushworthGK
- Amario Cozier-DuberryMF
-Yankuba MintehFW
-Ibrahim OsmanMF
-Jeremy SarmientoFW
- Abdallah SimaFW
-Mats WiefferMF
-Malick YalcouyeMF

