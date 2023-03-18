Brighton v Grimsby Town live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this FA Cup match

Brighton v Grimsby Town live stream and match preview, Sunday 19 March , 2.15pm GMT

Brighton v Grimsby Town live stream and match preview

Looking for a Brighton v Grimsby Town live stream? We've got you covered. Brighton v Grimsby Town is on the BBC in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the FA Cup with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Grimsby’s remarkable FA Cup run continues against Premier League opponents Brighton on Sunday, where the League Two side will look to reach the semi-finals.

The Mariners knocked out Plymouth Argyle, Cambridge United, Burton Albion and Luton Town before stunning top-flight Southampton in the fifth round.

But they face a stern challenge against in-form Brighton, who are seventh in the Premier League, unbeaten in their last four games and took down Middlesbrough, Liverpool and Stoke City to reach this stage.

Brighton are looking to reach their first FA Cup semi-final since 2018/19, while Grimsby haven’t made it to the last four since the 1930s.

Kick-off is at 2:15pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the FA Cup (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Adam Lallana and Jakub Moder are injured for Brighton, while Tariq Lamptey is carrying a knock.

Kieran Green recently returned to fitness for Grimsby, but Owen Gallacher is still out with a calf problem.

Form

Brighton: WDWWL

Grimsby Town: WWDLW

Referee

Jarred Gillett will be the referee for Brighton v Grimsby Town.

Stadium

Brighton v Grimsby Town will be played at the the AMEX Community Stadium in Brighton.

Kick-off and channel

Brighton v Grimsby Town kick-off is at 2:15pm GMT on Sunday 19 March in the UK. The game is being shown on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

In the US, kick-off time is 10:45am ET / 7:45am PT. The match will be shown on ESPN+ in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for an FA Cup tie, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the FA Cup, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee (opens in new tab)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

International FA Cup TV rights

• UK: In the UK, FA Cup rights are shared between the two main terrestrial broadcasters, the BBC and ITV.

• USA: ESPN+ (opens in new tab) is the home of the FA Cup in the States.

• Canada: In Canada, Sportsnet NOW (opens in new tab) is the place to catch the FA Cup action.

• Australia: Paramount+ is where you can watch FA Cup matches in Australia.

• New Zealand: In New Zealand, Sky Sport have the rights to the FA Cup.