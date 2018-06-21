Burger King apologise for ad offering whoppers to women impregnated by World Cup players

The advert promised women a reward for those who get "the best football genes" and "ensure the success of the Russian team for generations to come".

As well as as lifetime supply of Whoppers, 'successful' women would also be awarded 3 million Russian roubles (£36,000).

But following the backlash on social media which widely condemned the advert as sexist and demeaning, the fast food company posted an apology on local Russian network Vkontakte.

It read: "We offer apologies for the announcement we made. It was too offensive."

But this is not the first time that the Russian Burger King have caused controversy: only last year they used a likeness of a teenage rape victim in their two-for-one burger offer.

Whopping morons.

See also...

Fan wins competition to stay in Sweden striker Marcus Berg's flat while he's at World Cup

Senegal and Japan fans tidy up after their World Cup matches​

​In Other News...