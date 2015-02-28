Burnley 0-1 Swansea: What did Ashley Barnes do at home for the first time this term?

FACT FILE Report Monk reaction Analysis with Stats Zone

Kieran Trippier's own goal consigned Burnley to a sixth league defeat of the season at Turf Moor, as Swansea hit the 40-point mark.

Jack Cork's effort was kept out by a superb Tom Heaton save, but the rebound cannoned off Trippier and over the goal-line.

The Clarets had carved out more opportunities (13 to the Swans' 8) and played more football in the attacking third of the pitch (completing 53 passes to the Welsh outfit's 49) but were left disappointed as Ashley Barnes failed to find the net with any of his 4 attempts. Burnley remain mired in the bottom three, with QPR just above them on goal difference with a game in hand.

40 points after 27 games equates to Swansea’s best ever return in a Premier League season.

Burnley have won just 1 of their last 11 Premier League matches (W1 D4 L6).

7 of Swansea’s last 8 Premier League goals have arrived in the second half.

Swansea have failed to score a first half goal in their last 5 Premier League matches on the road.

The Swans have scored exactly 1 goal in 7 of their last 8 away from home.

Burnley conceded their first own goal of the season.

Burnley have managed to record just 1 clean sheet in 16 top-flight matches.

Barnes attempted 4 shots (including blocked); the most he has registered in a home game this term.

