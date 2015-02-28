Boss Monk targets Swansea points record

Swansea claimed a hard-fought 1-0 win at Burnley on Saturday, with Kieran Trippier's second-half own-goal ultimately proving decisive.

Victory saw Swansea reach 40 points for the season - the figure long considered to be necessary to guarantee top-flight survival - in the quickest time since their promotion in 2011.

And Monk is now urging his players to surpass 47 points - the haul they managed in their debut Premier League campaign.

"40 points is the first port of call for any club in the league, particularly for the ones away from the big clubs," he said. "40 was the target and to get there as soon as we could.

"We've managed to do that now. I've talked about that if we can get to that [the 40-point mark] with games left, 47 points is the best we've ever got in the Premier League, so that's the next aim.

"It just shows our progression. That's important for the club, important for myself and the players.

"If we can manage to achieve that [show progression each year] then that is exactly what it shows.

"That is my job, to ensure the club does that and that the club grows, keeps pushing on."

Burnley felt aggrieved not to be awarded two penalties during the course of the match, with Federico Fernandez appearing to handle the ball before Sam Vokes was hauled down.

But Monk believes referee Jonathan Moss got both decisions right.

"No [they were not penalties], not at all," he added. "The Fernandez one, it was a foul on Kyle Naughton before that - he got pushed in the back. The ref played on and that should have been a foul in the lead up to it.

"With the Vokes one, the ball was never getting to him. There was pretty much nothing in it."