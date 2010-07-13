Caption Comp 34: Cheap as chimps
Original caption: "Dressed for his part as Doctor Doolittle, British actor Rex Harrison and actress Samantha Eggar, with chimpanzee Chee-Chee, sit down to watch the Football World Cup Final between England and West Germany on a television set during filming at Castle Coombe, Dorset, on July 30, 1966."
Your caption: To be added below.
FFT.com: Features * News * Interviews * Home
Interact: Twitter * Facebook * Forums
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.