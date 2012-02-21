Champions League preview: Chelsea width could unsettle Napoli, Real test for Doumbia

ZonalMarking.net's Michael Cox uses the StatsZone app Ã¢ÂÂ from FFT and Opta, available now Ã¢ÂÂ to preview Tuesday night's Champions League action...



ChelseaÃ¢ÂÂs trip to Naples presents an interesting tactical battle between the home sideÃ¢ÂÂs back three, and the away sideÃ¢ÂÂs front three. This is not a situation Napoli are particularly used to in Serie A, with few Italian sides playing with genuine width, though coach Walter Mazzarri is more than accustomed to changing his formation slightly according to the opponent.

Mazzarri probably wonÃ¢ÂÂt want to keep three against three at the back because of the lack of cover, so is more likely to drop his wing-backs towards their own goal, to make a five against three situation. That will mean Napoli are outnumbered in midfield, but theyÃ¢ÂÂll probably be happy enough to allow Chelsea time on the ball, and focus on counter-attacking.

It will also be interesting to see how Chelsea play without the ball Ã¢ÂÂ whether they use their three forwards to press NapoliÃ¢ÂÂs back three, or whether they stand off more. Andre Villas-Boas should be well aware that itÃ¢ÂÂs Hugo Campagnaro, the right-sided centre-back, rather than the left-footed Salvatore Aronica, who offers more going forward.

TuesdayÃ¢ÂÂs early kick-off sees Real Madrid making the long journey to Moscow to take on CSKA, where Jose MourinhoÃ¢ÂÂs men will be up against Seydou Doumbia, one of the in-form strikers in the Champions League so far. HeÃ¢ÂÂs notched five goals from his five starts, though he blotted his copybook with a red card away at Trabzonspor, meaning he was suspended for the home defeat to Lille.

As a powerful Ivorian forward, comparisons to Didier Drogba are inevitable, but Doumbia does share a good all-round game with the Chelsea striker. In his game against Lille, he receives the majority of passes in the centre of the pitch, often after long balls. But his positions of take-ons shows he can drift wide and beat his man.

It will be interesting to see whether his style changes after CSKA sold his strike partner Vagner Love to Flamengo. With no obvious replacement, Doumbia might have to get through more work upfront.

