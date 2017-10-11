Chile's World Cup dreams dashed as David Ospina's fatal touch leads to bizarre goal

Peru scored a 76th-minute equaliser against Colombia, with a point securing La Blanquirroja fifth place and an intercontinental play-off against New Zealand.

The goal also meant Alexis Sanchez's Chile slipped out of contention into sixth place, following their 3-0 defeat to Brazil. But it all could have been so different.

Peru's equaliser came from an indirect free-kick, meaning Paolo Guerrero's strike wouldn't have counted had Ospina kept his hands away from the ball. (Though there is a question that it struck James Rodriguez in the wall on its way in – replays are still somewhat inconclusive.)

Unfortunately the message hadn't got across to the Arsenal goalkeeper, who failed to keep the shot out but also got a touch on the ball as it went beyond him.

Fortunately, Ospina won't be completely ostracised – a draw was enough for Colombia to take fourth spot and secure automatic World Cup qualification. Alexis might not be so forgiving, mind...

