Crucial Panama World Cup qualifying goal doesn't actually cross line

OK, so the United States were abysmal on the final match day of World Cup qualifying.

They should shoulder all the blame for a disastrous performance against Trinidad and Tobago – but things really didn't go their way as Panama qualified for the World Cup ahead of the U.S.

All-time CONCACAF villain Blas Perez scored Panama's first goal in their historic 2-1 victory over Costa Rica. It's just that... well, he never actually put the ball over the line. Nobody did.

Four years ago, Graham Zusi's famous goal in stoppage time against Panama eliminated Los Canaleros from the World Cup and extended a lifeline to Mexico, who won an intercontinenal playoff to qualify for the final tournament in Brazil.

Mexico lost to Honduras, 3-2 on the final matchday. That, combined with Panama's victory, bumped the U.S. out of the World Cup picture entirely.

