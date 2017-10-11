Trinidad follow up ridiculously lucky own goal with absolute screamer against USA

Trinidad took a shock lead in the 17th minute through a bizarre Omar Gonzalez own goal at the Ato Boldon Stadium.

As the Pachuca centre-back attempted to hoof danger away from his penalty box, he ended up spectacularly slicing his clearance over the head of Tim Howard to put Trinidad a goal up.

To make matters worse, the Caribbean nation doubled their lead in the 37th minute through Alvin Jones, who drove home an absolute beauty from around 30 yards out.

The night deteriorated further for the U.S. as victories for Panama and Honduras meant they wouldn't even make the CONCACAF play-off spot, and exited qualification altogether.

