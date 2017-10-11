Mexico goalkeeper scores stupidly unfortunate own goal as Honduras qualify for World Cup play-off

Honduras needed a win against CONCACAF kings Mexico to stand any chance of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup on Tuesday night.

Luckily for them, they got a stroke of good fortune on their way to scoring a second goal of the match.

With Mexico leading 2-1, Honduras' Eddie Hernandez blasted the ball against the crossbar from close range. But the end result proved calamitous for his opposition goalkeeper, as the ball smacked off Ochoa's head and into the net.

The Mexican shot-stopper's reaction really does sum it up nicely.

Honduras went on to win 3-2 as Romell Quioto scored their decisive goal on the hour mark. To top it all off, USA's 2-1 defeat to Trinidad meant Honduras snuck into the fourth-place qualifying spot.

Los Catrachos will now face Australia in an intercontinental play-off, after the Socceroos needed extra-time to see off Syria following a two-legged epic on Tuesday.

