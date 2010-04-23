Could Adebayor boos drown out a rock concert?

Football fans wouldnÃ¢ÂÂt be football fans if they didnÃ¢ÂÂt boo former players. Some just boo for the hell of it while others feel they have just cause.

Arsenal fans will think they are the latter and donÃ¢ÂÂt take kindly to former employees airing their dirty laundry in public.

One thing's for sure, Emmanuel Adebayor is going to get a hostile reception on Saturday as his Manchester City side head to North London, revered by the fans who used to sing his name.

The Emirates crowd is not renowned for itÃ¢ÂÂs volume, but SaturdayÃ¢ÂÂs pantomime villain should ensure an increase in noise levels.

Paddy Power are taking a decibel reader to the game to measure how loud the boos get and are offering betting on it too.

As a guide, 100db = a revving motorbike, 115db = an average rock concert, 132db = loudest football match ever recorded: Besiktas v Liverpool Istanbul 2008.



Adebayor Decibel Betting

Arsenal fansÃ¢ÂÂ public enemy No.1 wonÃ¢ÂÂt have been forgiven for his celebrations at Eastlands earlier in the season. How loudly will his first touch be booed by the Gunners' faithful on Saturday?



100 Ã¢ÂÂ 105db - 6/1

106 Ã¢ÂÂ 110db - 4/1

111 Ã¢ÂÂ 115db - 7/2

116 Ã¢ÂÂ 120db - 11/4

121 Ã¢ÂÂ 125db - 9/4

126 Ã¢ÂÂ 130db - 5/2

131 Ã¢ÂÂ 135db - 5/1

136 Ã¢ÂÂ 140db - 12/1

You can also bet on the first player to foul Adebayor this Saturday, with both centre-backs obvious market leaders, although there isnÃ¢ÂÂt any bad blood between the Togo forward and either Sol Campbell or Mikael Silvestre.

Robin van Persie, however, is 16/1 to foul him first after Adebayor caught the Dutchman's face with his boot during the fiery clash earlier in the season.

First Arsenal player to foul Adebayor



3/1 Campbell

3/1 Silvestre

13/2 Song

13/2 Clichy

13/2 Sagna

15/2 Denilson

9/1 Diaby

11/1 Eboue

16/1 Van Persie

16/1 Rosicky

16/1 Nasri

18/1 Walcott

20/1 Bendtner

22/1 Arshavin

22/1 Eduardo

25/1 Almunia

Aside from the Adebayor circus acts there is actually an important game of football to be played, with Arsenal 10/11 favourites for the win. City are available at 3/1.



10/11 Arsenal win

5/2 Draw

3/1 City Win



