Could Keys be in hot water after ANOTHER video is leaked online?

Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys could be about to join old mucker Andy Gray in the dole queue, after yet another video featuring lewd comments was posted on YouTube on Tuesday evening. Somebody at Sky clearly doesn't like this guy.

Harmless banter, or worthy of getting the elbow? Take a look and judge for yourself...

Oh Richard, what a charmer you are. The ladies must be queuing up to get wrapped in those thickly-carpeted arms...

