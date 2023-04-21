FourFourTwo declares Coventry’s Swedish goal machine Viktor Gyokeres the best player in the EFL – and he admits he dreams about the Premier League

Coventry's Viktor Gyokeres has been named by fans as the best player across the whole EFL this season.

FourFourTwo's annual poll of fans from Accrington Stanley to Wycombe Wanderers saw the Swedish goal machine head up the list of the best EFL players in 2022/23.

Gyokeres has scored 20 goals for the Sky Blues so far, and has been an ever-present in the league, featuring in all 43 matches so far as Coventry chase a play-off spot. His sensational form has attracted the attention of clubs such as Leeds and Everton.

Coventry currently sit in eighth place, one point outside the play-offs with three games left to play, leaving fans dreaming of a return to the Premier League for the first time in 22 years.

And they're not the only ones – Gyokeres himself has told FourFourTwo that while he wants to concentrate on the Championship campaign, sometimes his thoughts wander to the top flight too.

"You think about it sometimes because obviously you want to play at as high a level as possible and in the best league, but my focus is here," he said to FFT.

"I know Coventry still want me, so it wasn’t something I had to stress about – I just focused on being here.

"It’s good to be in the conversation regarding Premier League teams, but right now we’re in the middle of the season, we have several matches left and hopefully we can get into the play-offs and reach the Premier League with Coventry. We will see where we are once the season’s over and take it from there."

His form has also seen the 24-year-old earns call-ups to the Swedish national squad, appearing twice and scoring once since missing out on the World Cup team last year.

That has given him the confidence that he can successfully make the transition to the top flight, like former EFL Top 50 winner Ivan Toney has done with Brentford.

"l’m doing well in the Championship, though of course you want to try it in the future.

"We will see when that is. I have goals for myself that I want to achieve in my career and I’ll see where I am at the end of the campaign, so it depends."

If Coventry don't fulfil their promotion dream this season, we might well still be seeing Viktor Gyokeres in the Premier League soon.