Cowdenbeath's Jordan Garden concedes ridiculous penalty after John Terry-esque dive

With the match between Cowdenbeath and Berwick Rangers destined to finish in a goalless stalemate, Cowden's Jordan Garden took it upon himself to attempt a tackle... head first.

It was late in the game, and a Berwick corner had led to a good old-fashioned goalmouth scramble. After the visitors hit a post, the ball bounced kindly just right of the goal, straight to the feet of a Berwick player.

Garden, desperately trying to get across to block the second attempt, produced a spectacular fish-like dive at the ball – but sadly for him, the only contact he made was his upper back crashing into the feet of an opposing player.

Rangers went on to convert the penalty, which subsequently decided the match.

