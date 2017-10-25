Everton fans poke fun at Liverpool with Google Maps prank

A group of Blues supporters have managed to set a search for ‘gobshites’ to show Liverpool's Anfield on Google Maps – and sure enough, the joke has gone viral, as fans took to social media to share their chuckles.

This isn’t the first time Google’s software’s been tampered with: back in 2015, you could find Manchester United’s Old Trafford under the oh-so-witty ‘Theatre of Shite’, while Spurs’ White Hart Lane was simply dubbed ‘The Shithole’.

With Everton in poor form so far this season and manager Ronald Koeman having been sacked, the prank at least offered some joyful respite.

The two sides meet for the Merseyside derby at Anfield on December 10, in what promises to be a typically feisty affair.

