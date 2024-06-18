Croatia vs Albania live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 for free

By
published

Can Luka Modrić and co bounce back from defeat to Spain?

Disappointed Croatia players after their 3-0 defeat to Spain at Euro 2024.
After defeat to Spain, Croatia will be desperate for a win to get their tournament started. (Image credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Looking for a Croatia vs Albania live stream? We've got you covered. Croatia vs Albania is free on ITV1/ITVX in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from anywhere.

Croatia vs Albania live stream

Date: Wednesday, June 19

Kick-off: 2pm BST / 9am ET / 6am PT

FREE STREAM: ITVX

watch a Croatia vs Albania live stream for free on the ITVX streaming service

You can watch a Croatia vs Albania live stream for free on the ITVX streaming service (with a valid TV Licence). The match is also free-to-air on ITV1 at 2pm on Wednesday, June 19. Coverage starts at 1pm.

Travelling outside the UK? Don't worry – as we explain below, you can watch it live or on-demand with the help of a VPN

