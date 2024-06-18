Croatia vs Albania live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 for free

After defeat to Spain, Croatia will be desperate for a win to get their tournament started.

Croatia vs Albania is free on ITV1/ITVX in the UK.

Croatia vs Albania live stream Date: Wednesday, June 19



Kick-off: 2pm BST / 9am ET / 6am PT



FREE STREAM: ITVX

Croatia were beaten 3-0 by Spain on matchday one, leaving them under pressure to pick up a victory here. Zlatko Dalić's side must be less wasteful in front of goal than they were last time out.

Albania scored the quickest goal in European Championship history in a 2-1 loss to Italy at the weekend. They will be looking to spring a surprise against the perennial dark horses.

Kick-off is at 2pm BST.

Croatia vs Albania kick-off and TV channel

Croatia vs Albania kick-off is at 2pm BST on Wednesday, June 19 in the UK. The game is free to watch on ITV1/ITVX.

In the US, kick-off time is 9am ET / 6am PT. The match will be shown on FS1 in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

You can take a look at all the Euro 2024 kick-off times and the full Euro 2024 fixture schedule here.

How to watch Croatia vs Albania for FREE in the UK

Use a VPN to watch FREE from anywhere

Croatia vs Albania is free on ITV1 for viewers in the UK. Outside the UK? No problem. If you're travelling overseas and want to tune into ITV as normal, you can use a VPN so that you don't get blocked by the broadcaster.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

Referee

François Letexier of France will be the referee for Croatia vs Albania. You can find out more about the Euro 2024 referees here.

Stadium

Croatia vs Albania will be played at Volksparkstadion in Hamburg. Take a look at all of the Euro 2024 stadiums and see how it ranks.

International Euro 2024 TV rights

What channel is Euro 2024 on?

UK

All of the games are free to view in the UK, either on the BBC or ITV.

USA

In the USA, you can watch most Euro 2024 live streams on Fox – games will be shown on the Fox or FS1 cable channels. Do bear in mind, however, that five group games are also exclusive to ViX and FuboTV.

If you don't have cable, you can use services such as Sling and FuboTV to get the Fox channels.

Sling Blue ($20.00 first month)

FuboTV (7-day free trial)

Canada

Bell Media and TVA Sports has the rights to Euro 2024 in Canada.

TVA Sports ($17.99/mon or $179.99/year)

Australia

Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 games in Australia.

New Zealand

In New Zealand, you can watch all Euro 2024 games for free on TVNZ and the TVNZ Plus streaming service.