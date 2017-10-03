Cruz Azul's Rodriguez caps off rapid counter-attack with a wonderful chip
Martin Rodriguez finished off a stunning three-pass move, from one end to the other, with a fine goal.
Cruz Azul comfortably beat Pumas UNAM 4-1 in Liga MX action on Sunday with Rodriguez scoring a brace.
The most memorable goal of the contest came from the Chile international, who was clearly still in a buoyant goalscoring mood having scored Pumas' equaliser in the 40th minute.
Two minutes after half-time, Cruz Azul's substitute Angel Mena picked up a perfectly weighted pass down the right flank before coolly nutmegging a Pumas defender with one touch. Mena then unselfishly laid the ball off to Rodriguez, who expertly chipped goalkeeper Alfredo Salvidar.
A classy goal from start to finish.
