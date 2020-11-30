Cyber Monday deals: FitBits up to 44% cheaper on Amazon

Cyber Monday deals on Fitbits are among the very savings to be had on the biggest day of virtual shopping of the year. So if you are looking to take your fitness regime up a notch - or helping a loved one get in shape - right now is the best time to shell out.

Amazon are offering as much as 44% off on Fitbits on Cyber Monday, meaning you can get yourself an insanely cheap deal right now.

FFT has listed the best deals here, but be sure to check out our Cyber Monday sales hub for dozens of amazing offers on other items and brands. Happy shopping!

Fitbit Inspire

RRP: £69.99

Deal price: £38.99

Savings: £31

The Fitbit inspire is a smart and simple fitness tracker for every day use that helps build healthy habits. Whether you're a footballer, athlete, runner, hiker, cyclist or even just a walker, the Inspire is a nifty gadget that can help you make the most of your exercise.

Features include a 24/7 heart-rate monitor, calorie tracker, step counter, sleeper recorder and also fitness tips and guidance through the accompanying app. There are also reminders to move after long period of stasis and a whopping five-days of battery life. Right now, you can save a massive 44% on the FitBit Inspire, as part of Amazon's Cyber Monday offer.

BUY NOW Get your FitBit Inspire on Cyber Monday for just £38.99

FitBit Versa 2

RRP: £199.99

Deal price: £129

Savings: £77.99

The Fitbit Versa 2 is water resistant, making it a more versatile training partner - and ideal if you're the type of person who enjoys triathlon training. You can use your voice to create alarms, set bedtime reminders or check the weather with built-in voice control. You can also see your stats with an always-on display mode. Plus get daily sleep-quality scores, apps, notifications, monitor your heart rate and store over 300 songs.

Right now, you can save 35% on this incredible piece of kit.

BUY NOW Get your FitBit Versa 2 on Cyber Monday for just £129

Fitbit Ace 2

RRP: £69.99

Deal price: £49.99

Savings: £20

The Fitbit Ace 2 is a fitness tracker which aims to get kids moving. The Ace 2 is a child-friendly version of the FitBit, which shows kids how many steps they have done, how much sleep they have got, what their heart rate is and helps to teach them about the importance of staying active.

Water Resistant to 50m, and built with a little added robustness, the Ace 2 is reliable, durable and gets kids thinking about exercise and health from a young age. A great gift idea for any child that might need a gentle push to help them stay healthy and active.

Right now, you can save 29% on the FitBit Ace 2.

