Diego (Werder Bremen v Alemannia Aachen, 2007)

Is it too much to ask of Ã¢ÂÂ¨a Brazilian to score a simple tap-in occasionally? Clearly, for Diego, that would be unacceptable. In 2007, the midfield craftsman scored Ã¢ÂÂ¨the Bundesliga goal of the season for Werder Bremen as Alemannia Aachen flung their goalkeeper Kristian Nicht upfield for a corner in the dying moments. The ball broke to Diego, who Ã¢ÂÂ despite the best efforts of opposition midfielder Matthias Lehmann Ã¢ÂÂ nonchalantly made the score 3-1... from 69 yards out.

Ã¢ÂÂSoccer is always about feelings,Ã¢ÂÂ Diego tells FFT in Ã¢ÂÂ¨a rare interview. Ã¢ÂÂYou have to be happy and free to play at your best and what happened at that precise moment was Ã¢ÂÂ¨a consequence of that.

Ã¢ÂÂWhen we were defending the corner, I saw their keeper Ã¢ÂÂ¨in our box and knew I had a chance to catch him out. It was a case of everything happening perfectly. My first touch was good, the ball sat up in the right position and I just hit it.

Ã¢ÂÂIt all happened very quickly and it took me a few minutes Ã¢ÂÂ¨to believe it had happened.

Ã¢ÂÂI didnÃ¢ÂÂt know if it was possible, but I trusted myself and believed I could do it. If Ã¢ÂÂ¨I tried it today, I might need a few goes! It is hard to get power and direction on a shot like that Ã¢ÂÂ but they both came together.

Ã¢ÂÂSome people think tricky things like that happen more in training, but it is actually much easier to do them in a match because you are 100 per cent concentrated and so your Ã¢ÂÂ¨body responds to your mind.

Ã¢ÂÂIt was definitely one of the best moments in football for me as it felt so natural and was the consequence of this one idea I had. Who knows if IÃ¢ÂÂll score one like that again... itÃ¢ÂÂs difficult but not impossible.Ã¢ÂÂ

Interview: Titus Chalk. Illustration: German Aczel. From the March 2013 edition of FourFourTwo. Subscribe!

