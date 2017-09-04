Dimitri Payet admits he "knows how to be a d***head" in amusing interview

Once idolised by Hammers fans, Payet left the east London club in January to move back home to France with Marseille.

Payet's transfer ended a prolonged saga, with West Ham initially refusing to budge on their stance that they wouldn't sell their talismanic playmaker. But with enough of a push from Payet and his agent, the club relented and a move was eventually forced through and completed on January 30.

In a lengthy interview with French publication So Foot, Payet spoke of his time at West Ham and how his demanding nature helped complete the move.

"I know how to be a dickhead," said the 30-year-old. "It’s one of my specialties. It’s a little game. When I want to piss everyone off, I do it.

"My managers understood that: when I sulk, they talk to me. It’s a way for me to be heard. Those who know me play along, and in the end it goes well."

Despite leaving West Ham fans with bitterness, Payet has backed the club's under-pressure manager Slaven Bilic - even if the France international admitted his former boss was a tad grumpy at times.

"He managed me like a father," said Payet. "We spoke every day. He quickly understood how I worked.

"You saw that straight away in how quickly I adapted. He’s a cranky guy. He’s from Croatia… he can shout, but he’s good at man-management."

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com