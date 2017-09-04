Zinedine Zidane gets tearful watching old interview with his father
The Real Madrid manager showed his lesser-spotted tender side after seeing a clip of Zidane Snr. professing love for his son
In this tear-jerker of a clip, Real Madrid manager Zidane watches some archive footage of his father Smail expressing affection for his son.
Zidane's father said in an interview originally broadcast on Telefoot: "I am not ashamed to tell him I love him; the grandchildren, too.
"When I phone them I tell them 'I love you'. I said it before, I say it now, and I’ll say it again."
Zidane is currently on a short break from his managerial duties, with virtually his entire squad taking part in international matches across the globe.
Real Madrid return to La Liga action against Levante on Saturday.
- Jose Mourinho goes in goal; concedes, scores a penalty in #Game4Grenfell
- Macclesfield goalkeeper makes absolute howler against Woking
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.