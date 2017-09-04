Neymar and Gabriel Jesus put on superb keepy-uppy show in warm-up
The Brazilian pair entertained a 55,000 crowd inside the Arena do Gremio with some spectacular ball trickery
As Brazil's players were preparing for their 2018 World Cup qualifier against Ecuador on Saturday, Neymar and Gabriel Jesus scrapped the stretching for something more fun instead.
The crowd wasn't disappointed as the PSG forward and rising Manchester City star went on a spontaneous keepy-uppy marathon from one length of the pitch to the other. Neither player allowed the ball to drop once, until the talented duo made it to the opposite box with a variety of tricks and flicks.
You can hardly blame them – Brazil had already qualified for the World Cup before even kicking a ball in their 2-0 win, courtesy of goals from Paulinho and Philippe Coutinho.
- Jose Mourinho goes in goal; concedes, scores a penalty in #Game4Grenfell
- Macclesfield goalkeeper makes absolute howler against Woking
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.