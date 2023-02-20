Eintracht Frankfurt v Napoli live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Champions League match

Eintracht Frankfurt v Napoli live stream and match preview, Tuesday February 21, 8pm GMT

Eintracht Frankfurt v Napoli live stream and match preview

Looking for an Eintracht Frankfurt v Napoli live stream? We've got you covered. Eintracht Frankfurt v Napoli is on BT Sport in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Champions League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

High-flying Napoli will look to turn their domestic dominance into continental conquest when they travel to Eintracht Frankfurt for the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie on Tuesday.

The Italians have taken Serie A by storm this season and sit 15 points clear of Inter Milan on top of the standings after 23 rounds of action.

Luciano Spalletti’s side, who travel to Germany on the back of seven straight league wins, also impressed in Europe by topping Group A ahead of Liverpool, Ajax and Rangers.

Frankfurt finished behind Tottenham to come second in Group D, pipping Sporting CP and Marseille to a knockout spot on the final day of group action.

The reigning Europa League champions are enjoying their first-ever Champions League campaign and currently sit sixth in the Bundesliga, five points off top.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT.

Team news

Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe’s ankle injury rules him out for Frankfurt, while Sebastian Rode is a doubt due to illness.

Napoli are missing the injured Giacomo Raspadori but otherwise head north with a fully-stocked squad.

Form

Eintracht Frankfurt: WLWWD

Napoli: WWWWW

Referee

Artur Dias of Portugal will be the referee for Eintracht Frankfurt v Napoli.

Stadium

Eintracht Frankfurt v Napoli will be played at Deutsche Bank Park.

Kick-off and channel

Eintracht Frankfurt v Napoli kick-off is at 8pm GMT on Tuesday, February 21 in the UK. The game is being shown on BT Sport 2, BTSport.com and the BT Sport app (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on Paramount+ in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Champions League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Champions League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee (opens in new tab)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.