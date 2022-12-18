Emiliano Martinez wins the World Cup 2022 Golden Glove

Emiliano Martinez has won the World Cup 2022 Golden Glove with Argentina.

It's been a whirlwind few years for the custodian who could have played for England at one stage. Until 2020, Martinez was a backup goalkeeper on Arsenal's bench. Having lifted the Copa America with his nation last year, however, he's gone and become a hero for Argentina in the final of the World Cup to lift the Albiceleste's third-ever title.

Martinez even had time to make what looked like a rude gesture with the trophy, holding it against his crotch. Martinez follows the likes of Thibaut Courtois, Manuel Neuer and Iker Casillas – who came out with the trophy tonight for the final before the match – in winning the gong.

Emiliano Martinez of Argentina is presented the Golden Glove by Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA (Image credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Martinez's captain, Lionel Messi, was presented with the Golden Ball. Usually a trophy reserved for the best player of the losing side, the 35-year-old became the first player to have lifted the gong twice, having also been given it in 2014, when he led Argentina to the final.

Enzo Fernandez of the midfield was given the Young Player of the World Cup award. The 21-year-old Benfica schemer was a constant throughout the knockout stage.

Kylian Mbappe was presented with the Golden Boot, as the only award winner after the game not from Argentina's squad. The Frenchman netted eight goals across the tournament – the first time that it had been managed since Ronaldo in 2002 – and became the first man to score a hat-trick in a final since Sir Geoff Hurst when England won the World Cup in 1966.