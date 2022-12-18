Lionel Messi wins the Golden Ball at World Cup 2022

Lionel Messi has won the Golden Ball at World Cup 2022.

The Argentina captain becomes the first player ever to have won the award twice, having been given the gong in 2014 when he finished as a runner-up in Brazil to Germany in the final, at the Maracana.

Messi is also the first player to both win the final and the Golden Ball since Romario in 1994. Often, the trophy is seen as a consolation prize for the best player on the losing side of the showpiece, with the historic list of winners including the likes of Luka Modric, Oliver Kahn and Ronaldo.

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring for Argentina against France in the World Cup 2022 final (Image credit: Getty Images)

Messi winning the Golden Ball capped off a stunning tournament in which he was just pipped to the Golden Boot by the opposite No.10 in the final.

Kylian Mbappe lifted the Golden Boot, winning the award after scoring eight goals in the tournament's seven games – and becoming the first man to score a hat-trick in a final since Sir Geoff Hurst in 1966. Mbappe is also the first player to net eight goals in a tournament for 20 years, when Ronaldo scored that number for Brazil en route to their fifth tournament.

Emiliano Martinez of Argentina was given the Golden Glove award. The Aston Villa keeper made a cheeky gesture with the award, which was picked up by cameras. Martinez made one save in the penalty shootout, with the other missed penalty from Aurelian Tchouameni skewing wide.

Enzo Fernandez of Benfica, just 21 years old, won the Young Player of the World Cup award for his performances with the victorious Albiceleste.