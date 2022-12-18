Kylian Mbappe wins the Golden Boot at World Cup 2022

Kylian Mbappe has won the Golden Boot at World Cup 2022.

The French No.10 dragged his team back into the final with a stunning hat-trick, twice equalising for Les Bleus. Mbappe became the first man to score a hat-trick in a final since Sir Geoff Hurst and has become the first man since Ronaldo to have scored eight goals in a single tournament since Ronaldo in 2002.

Mbappe joins the likes of Harry Kane, James Rodriguez, Miroslav Klose and Just Fontaine – the only other Frenchman – in the historic list of World Cup top scorers. Having scored 12 goals in World Cup football now, just one behind Fontaine, it now looks likely that the Paris Saint-Germain superstar will overtake Klose's all-time tournament total of 16 – especially since Mbappe is still just 23.

Kylian Mbappe scores his hat-trick for the French in the World Cup final (Image credit: Getty Images)

Messi capped off winning the tournament as a whole by winning the Golden Ball. The Argentina captain becomes the first man to have been awarded two of the gong, having lifted it in 2014 when he lost the final against Germany.

Emiliano Martinez of Argentina was given the Golden Glove award, for the best goalkeeper – and in trademark fashion, he made a cheeky gesture with the award. Martinez was the first Aston Villa player to have played in the final and saved one penalty in the shootout, with another from Aurelien Tchouameni whistling past his post.

21-year-old Enzo Fernandez won the Young Player of the World Cup award. The Benfica star scored a rocket against Mexico and has been a mainstay of the Albiceleste midfield.