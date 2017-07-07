Entire Athletic Bilbao squad shave their heads to support team-mate Yeray Alvarez, who has cancer
In support of their team-mate, Bilbao's players have come together and all shaved their hair off.
The 22-year-old defender Yeray Alvarez is currently undergoing chemotherapy after tests revealed his testicular cancer had returned. He had an operation to treat the disease in December, and was able to return to the field two months later. Alvarez was also named to Spain's squad for the European U21 Championship.
Unfortunately, the announcement came through on June 13 that his cancer had returned after an "abnormality" was discovered.
Yeray has vowed to fight the cancer once again, and it seems he is far from alone in his battle. In an epic display of support and encouragement for the young Spaniard, the entire Atletic Bilbao squad have gone bald.
The club tweeted on Friday: "We're with you, @yerayalvarez4 ! #EutsiYeray"
A wonderful, humorous gesture.
