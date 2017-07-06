John Terry belts out "Stand By Me" during Aston Villa initiation

Terry is perhaps not used to having to do too many of his own initations, having been at Chelsea since 1995. But when he had the chance to do so following his surprise transfer to Aston Villa, he grasped the opportunity with both hands.

With the Championship club currently in pre-season training, it was JT's time to conduct an initiation song in front the entire squad at dinner. He didn't let the side down, as he gave his full commitment to singing the 1961 classic.

Terry's no stranger to working his vocal chops. You'd always hear him over anyone else when England sung the national anthem, not to mention his rendition of "Didier Drogba, we want you to stay" on top of the Chelsea Champions League-winning team bus in 2012.

