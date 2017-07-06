Fiorentina fans beg Borja Valero not to leave the club outside his apartment

Former West Brom midfielder Borja Valero is a fans' favourite in Florence ever since his arrival from Villarreal in 2012. He is reportedly considering leaving the club this summer as he feels he does not have the backing from the club's management. Inter are the reportedly the club wanting to secure his services.

The Fiorentina fans tried to do everything they could to make Valero have a change of heart, though. Hundreds of supporters surrounded his apartment block and let off a colourful array of flares and smoke bombs in a show of support torwards the Spaniard.

According to FirenzeViola, Valero came out to his window and was almost moved to tears by the spectacular gesture.

It's always good to know you're loved, but will the display have been enough to convince him to stay? Another Fiorentina fans' favourite, Federico Bernardeschi, is also expected to leave the Serie A club this summer.

