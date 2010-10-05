Estudiantes to bag 150 points?

Gooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooool

Last week we had 13. This week there were 30. Things started off predictably tepid on Friday night with the duel between Quilmes and Arsenal, who between them had mustered 14 goals in 16 previous games. 83 minutes in, however, Pablo Aguilar got the ball rolling with his winner. Rolando Schiavi and Mauricio Sperdutti added to the total to take the tally to three by Friday night.

Saturday was a riotous orgy of goal mouth action, with a pump and thrust of All Boys and the Tiger ending three a piece. Godoy Cruz steam-rolled Independiente and hit four, Racing scored three, as did ColÃÂ³n, while LanÃÂºs, River and Banfield all chipped in with two each. Only San Lorenzo and Quilmes failed to find the net in the highest-scoring weekend of the season so far.

Estudiantes top of the class

On a pro rata basis on the back of the past weekÃ¢ÂÂs haul, Estudiantes should finish the term with over 150 points. Clearly, that isnÃ¢ÂÂt going to happen, but after taking nine points in seven days, the Pincha might as well be that far ahead of their closest rivals. Beating San Lorenzo by a single goal, without VerÃÂ³n, took the studentsÃ¢ÂÂ lead at the top of the table to five points. They have conceded three goals in nine games and only Godoy Cruz have scored more. Odds on champions.

Independiente on fire

Part of the reason Godoy Cruz have scored so many goals is because they played Independiente at the weekend. The rojo are in the red, big time. The board of directors were supposedly waiting till after next weekÃ¢ÂÂs clÃÂ¡sico with Racing to appoint a new coach after sacking Daniel Garnero two weeks ago. The logic was to save the new boy from a likely defeat. Then they went ahead and hired Antonio Ã¢ÂÂThe TurkÃ¢ÂÂ Mohamed, sacked by ColÃÂ³n just two weeks ago, but who conveniently has never lost to Racing as coach.

Naughty Clemente

The Turk may be the new angel in Avallaneda, but BocaÃ¢ÂÂs Clemente Rodriguez is the devil of top flight. He was sent off against LanÃÂºs for conceding penalty in time added on, but in fact should have been sent off twice, if not three times before that. He was a convenient hate figure for fans and the phone-ins, making him public enemy number one for now.

BorghiÃ¢ÂÂs quit! Oh, no he hasnÃ¢ÂÂt. Not yet, anyway

Borghi committed the heinous crime of taking his place in the dugout a minute later than the rules allow. The crack down on punctuality may seem over the top with four coaches now sent off for their time keeping, but at least a rule is being enforced. He trudged back over to the stands like a man condemned.

As he watched on from the stands, helpless as Clemente conceded the late penalty that gave LanÃÂºs the victory, all hell broke loose on twitter. BICHI HAS QUIT, declared one person in the know. BICHI IS OFFERING HIS RESIGNATION NOW said another. CLEMENTE APOLOGISES, forwarded somebody. SIX PLAYERS MEETING BORGHI TO CONVINCE HIM TO STAY, offered another insider.

All these turned out be rubbish when BORGHI ON TYC popped up on the twitter line.

Ã¢ÂÂIÃ¢ÂÂm still the Boca coach,Ã¢ÂÂ said Borghi over on the sports channel, but with the look and words of a man ready to quit. Ã¢ÂÂIÃ¢ÂÂm not sure itÃ¢ÂÂs worth itÃ¢ÂÂ was one choice phrase which suggested that it is a question of time till he steps down.

River Plate relegation watch

While Bichi mulled over his resignation, down in the south of Buenos Aires River were taking on Banfield. ÃÂngel Cappa shared his colleagueÃ¢ÂÂs fate by being banished to the stands, presumably for foul and abusive language. What proceeded was the comic sight of the River Plate coach watching on through a barred window, as if he was in jail, selling tickets, or selling nuts. What was clear to see was him venting his aggression on an unlucky wall at shin height below him. River mustered a point, somehow, and are five points from safety from relegation.



Matchday nine results

Quilmes 0-1 Arsenal

NewellÃ¢ÂÂs 2-0 VÃÂ©lez

All Boys 3-3 Tigre

Godoy Cruz 4-1 Independiente

Racing 3-0 HuracÃÂ¡n

Olimpo 2-3 ColÃÂ³n

San Lorenzo 0-1 Estudiantes

Boca 1-2 LanÃÂºs

Banfield 2-2 River