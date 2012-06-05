Euro 2012 previews: All 16 nations assessed
Get the lowdown from FourFourTwo's global experts on the 16 Euro protagonists...
Group A
Poland Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Russia Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Greece Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Czech Republic
Group B
Netherlands Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Germany Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Portugal Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Denmark
Group C
Spain Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Italy Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Croatia Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Republic of Ireland
Group D
Ukraine Ã¢ÂÂ¢ England Ã¢ÂÂ¢ France Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Sweden
...or, for a different view, how about checking out the alternative previews from our mischievous mirth-makers Back of the Net?
Group A:
Poland Ã¢ÂÂ It's Not All Fun & Games
Russia Ã¢ÂÂ Excellent Control There
Greece Ã¢ÂÂ Cautious Football, Reckless Spending
Czech Republic Ã¢ÂÂ Might Not Surprise A Few People
Group B:
Netherlands Ã¢ÂÂ Together As One, For Now
Germany Ã¢ÂÂ Herr There or Thereabouts
Portugal Ã¢ÂÂ It's Not All About Him, You Know
Denmark Ã¢ÂÂ Poulsen, Poulsen & Poulsen Aim For Glory
Group C:
Spain Ã¢ÂÂ So Good, They Might Not Even Bother
Italy Ã¢ÂÂ The Bookmakers' Favourites
Croatia Ã¢ÂÂ Like A Game Of Chess. No, Really...Rep of Ireland Ã¢ÂÂ Oh Yeah, Lucky As Anything
Group D:
Ukraine Ã¢ÂÂ No Definite ArticleEngland Ã¢ÂÂ Struggling To Meet Low Expectations
France Ã¢ÂÂ Sane Coach Proving A Novelty
Sweden Ã¢ÂÂ Loveable Fans, Workmanlike Team
