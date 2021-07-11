Trending

Euro 2020 final: England vs Italy line-ups revealed

Bukayo Saka is out of the side, as England go for three at the back against Italy in the Euro 2020 final

Raheem Sterling
The line-ups are in for the Euro 2020 final - and England have got for a 3-4-3 to counter Italy.

Bukayo Saka, who has shone for the Three Lions throughout the tournament has been dropped in favour of Kieran Trippier, as Gareth Southgate moves to three at the back.

Raheem Sterling is expected to move to the righthand side, with Mason Mount's position as a no.8/no.10 hybrid will remain similar despite the change in shape. 

Italy are as expected for the game, with the same team that got the Azzurri into the final against Spain last week.

England

3-4-3

1. Pickford

2. Walker
5. Stones
6. Maguire

12. Trippier
14. Phillips
4. Rice
3. Shaw

10. Sterling
9. Kane
19. Mount

Italy

4-3-3

21. Donnarumma

2. Di Lorenzo
19. Bonucci
3. Chiellini
13. Emerson

18. Barella
8. Jorginho
6. Verratti

14. Chiesa
17. Immobile
10. Insigne