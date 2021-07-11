Euro 2020 final: England vs Italy line-ups revealed
By Mark White
Bukayo Saka is out of the side, as England go for three at the back against Italy in the Euro 2020 final
The line-ups are in for the Euro 2020 final - and England have got for a 3-4-3 to counter Italy.
Bukayo Saka, who has shone for the Three Lions throughout the tournament has been dropped in favour of Kieran Trippier, as Gareth Southgate moves to three at the back.
Raheem Sterling is expected to move to the righthand side, with Mason Mount's position as a no.8/no.10 hybrid will remain similar despite the change in shape.
Italy are as expected for the game, with the same team that got the Azzurri into the final against Spain last week.
England
3-4-3
1. Pickford
2. Walker
5. Stones
6. Maguire
12. Trippier
14. Phillips
4. Rice
3. Shaw
10. Sterling
9. Kane
19. Mount
Italy
4-3-3
21. Donnarumma
2. Di Lorenzo
19. Bonucci
3. Chiellini
13. Emerson
18. Barella
8. Jorginho
6. Verratti
14. Chiesa
17. Immobile
10. Insigne
