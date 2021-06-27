Euro 2020 – How often do England play Germany? What’s England’s record against Germany?

England and Germany will go head-to-head in the round of 16 of the European Championship on Tuesday.

The Three Lions are widely seen as favourites to win the encounter at Wembley, but a disappointing recent record against Germany may well be playing on the minds of Gareth Southgate's players.

England and Germany have faced each other 32 times, including during the West Germany era of 1949 to 1990.

The overall record is pretty even: England have won 13 matches, Germany have won 15 and there have been four draws.

However, the record shows that die Mannschaft have had the edge in recent decades, and have also fared better at international tournaments.

That potentially bodes well for Joachim Low's side ahead of the latest showdown at Euro 2020.

The first official meeting between the two teams came in 1930, when England and Germany played out a thrilling 3-3 draw.

England dominated the fixture over the subsequent few years, winning seven games in a row against the Germans - including a 4-2 triumph in the final of the 1966 World Cup.

Since then, however, Germany have been on top. One of the most famous matches between the two teams came at the 1970 World Cup, when the Mannschaft came from 2-0 down to win 3-2 in the quarter-finals.

West Germany also won the next clash, triumphing 3-1 in the first leg of the Euro 1972 quarter-final (the second leg was a 0-0 draw).

The next scoreless stalemate was a decade later at the 1982 World Cup - and it again favoured West Germany, who went on to qualify for the semi-finals at England's expense.

The two teams could not be separated after extra time at the 1990 World Cup and Euro 1996, but Germany won on penalties on both occasions.

England did register two triumphs over Germany early in the 21st century. A Euro 2000 group game ended in victory for Kevin Keegan's side, before a team managed by Sven-Goran Eriksson thrashed Germany 5-1 in a World Cup qualifier in 2001.

However, England were on the wrong end of a 4-1 thrashing by Low's Germany in the last 16 of the 2010 World Cup.

Indeed, the Three Lions have not beaten the Mannschaft in a knockout tournament match since the 1966 World Cup final.