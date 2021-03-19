Germany Euro 2020 squad: The complete line-up for March's internationals

The tournament begins in June, but the Germany Euro 2020 squad for this summer is starting to take shape already.

With March's World Cup qualifiers around the corner, manager Joachim Low has named a squad heavily leaning on Bayern Munich players - both already established and fresh to the side.

With coronavirus implications and injuries, the Germany squad could be subject to call-ups or drop-outs before the games.

Germany Euro 2020 squad: March internationals

The big news from Germany's latest squad is that there's a first call-up for Jamal Musiala, who recently decided to pledge allegiance to Die Mannschaft after being capped at youth level by England.

The Bayern Munich star is one of a number of his clubmates in the German national set-up, including captain Manuel Neuer and Leroy Sané, who infamously missed out on a spot in the 2018 World Cup squad while at Man City. Thomas Muller, however, has not been recalled to the team, despite good form over the past year and a half for the European champions.

Julians Brandt and Draxler, two regulars within the German squad with 91 caps between them are two notable absences; Mahmoud Dahoud, Benjamin Henrichs and Luca Waldschmidt - who were all called up in November - all miss out, too.

This is going to be Joachim Low's last tournament as the manager of Germany. Low is already the longest-serving manager in Euros history and has announced that he will step back from the role after the conclusion of Euro 2020.

GERMANY Joachim Low to leave Germany manager role after Euro 2020: Six coaches who could succeed him