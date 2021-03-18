England Euro 2020 squad: The complete line-up for March's internationals

The tournament begins in June, but the England Euro 2020 squad for this summer is starting to take shape already.

With March's World Cup qualifiers around the corner, manager Gareth Southgate has named his 23-man squad to take on San Marino, Albania and Poland. As ever, Harry Kane will be captaining the team.

With coronavirus implications and injuries, the England squad could be subject to call-ups or drop-outs before the games.

England Euro 2020 squad: March internationals

The biggest news from the latest round of call-ups is that Southgate's no.1 from the World Cup in 2018, Jordan Pickford, hasn't been chosen this time around due to injury. Sam Johnstone of West Brom has been given a first call-up after recent good form in the Baggies' relegation battle.

Another player called up for the first time is Ollie Watkins, who has been in great form this season for Aston Villa. The ex-Brentford striker makes the cut ahead of the likes of Callum Wilson, Danny Ings and Mason Greenwood, who are all fighting for a place in Gareth Southgate's plans this summer.

Jesse Lingard comes in from the cold for England too following improvement on loan at West Ham. The midfielder was a regular during his Manchester United days but dropped out of the squad with poor form. After impressing since his January move to the London Stadium, he's now a dark horse to win a place in the England Euro 2020 squad.

17-year-old Jude Bellingham has been called up to the team, despite rumours that Dortmund would deny him permission to be a part of the squad. There's no place, however, for clubmate Jadon Sancho, who isn't a part of the 26-man shortlist. Fellow youngsters Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden also make the team off the back of strong club performances for Arsenal and Man City respectively.

