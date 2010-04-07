Even Madridista press praising Messi's demolition of Arsenal

The reaction of two Madridista maniacs known to LLL in response to Leo MessiÃ¢ÂÂs lightshow at the Camp Nou was understandably less than positive. And more than a little rude even to the blogÃ¢ÂÂs hard-bitten ears.

Ã¢ÂÂThe retarded little so-and-soÃ¢ÂÂ grumped the particularly vulgar one, accusing PepÃ¢ÂÂs Dream Boys of being a one-man team.

Ã¢ÂÂWe have no flipping chance,Ã¢ÂÂ wailed her colleague gazing at the various Messi-themed headlines shouting out from WednesdayÃ¢ÂÂs papers.

The ArgentineÃ¢ÂÂs single-handed hanging, drawing and quartering of Arsene WengerÃ¢ÂÂs latest crazy footballing scheme, on Tuesday night, was so stunning that it has even attracted the front page attentions of AS with the banner noting astutely that Ã¢ÂÂMessi is to be feared.Ã¢ÂÂ



"Bow down before me, mere mortal!"



Inside, the match reporter at the Camp Nou expresses the same feelings as pretty much everyone else who saw the game - Gooners aside, perhaps - with the by-line of Ã¢ÂÂMessi, Messi, Messi, Messi!Ã¢ÂÂ

Even the considerably more Madrid-barmy Marca chucks out the normal editorial line of jamming their heads in the sand and hoping that BarÃÂ§a go away by asking Ã¢ÂÂhow do we stop this guy?Ã¢ÂÂ, interrupting their statistics-lead, straw-grasping build-up to SaturdayÃ¢ÂÂs Ã¢ÂÂMatch of the MillenniumÃ¢ÂÂ as the readers of the paper have declared in an on-line poll - readers who have a fairly pessimistic view of the next 990 footballing years to come.

But it is in the Catalan capital where the dailies have gone most doolally, with both Mundo Deportivo and Sport choosing the same photograph of a grinning, dishevelled Messi sitting next to the corner flag - Ã¢ÂÂlike a pig in sh*tÃ¢ÂÂ was one observation - feeling very pleased with himself indeed after his night's work.

Ã¢ÂÂMega-Messi!Ã¢ÂÂ shouts Sport's front page.



Lionel Messi - Pig sh*t not pictured...



Ã¢ÂÂMajestic, lethal, magic, incomparable and divine,Ã¢ÂÂ giggles Josep MarÃÂ­a Casanovas before reaching out for the office tissue box and discovering that it had suddenly become considerably lighter since the start of the Champions League clash.

Ã¢ÂÂBe afraid Madrid!Ã¢ÂÂ writes his colleague, JosÃÂ© Luis Carazo, claiming that Ã¢ÂÂthe victory over Arsenal...has multiplied a hundred-fold, the power, the vigour, the strength, the motivation and the dominance of Barcelona in the Santiago Bernabeu.Ã¢ÂÂ

Ã¢ÂÂTo the Messi-finals!Ã¢ÂÂ is the war cry from Mundo Deportivo with their main man, Santi Nolla, feeling that Ã¢ÂÂitÃ¢ÂÂs not just BarÃÂ§a that depends on Messi, itÃ¢ÂÂs football that depends on Messi.Ã¢ÂÂ

For once, LLL can have no argument with anything that SpainÃ¢ÂÂs sports dailies have to say, the morning after the incredible night before.

More fromLa Liga Loca

FFT.com: Features * News * Interviews * Forums * Home

Interact: FFT Twitter * Facebook * La Liga Loca Twitter