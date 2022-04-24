Everton in bottom three after Liverpool loss; relegation a real threat for Toffees

Everton have six games left to save their Premier League status following a 2-0 defeat to local rivals Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Frank Lampard's side were outplayed overall, but competed well in the Merseyside derby and can consider themselves unfortunate not to have had a penalty at 0-0 when Joel Matip pushed Anthony Gordon to the floor in the 54th minute.

Liverpool then took the lead through Andy Robertson after 62 minutes and Divock Origi made it 2-0 to the Reds five minutes from time.

Earlier in the day, Everton had dropped into the bottom three following Burnley's 1-0 win over Wolves and Frank Lampard's side remain in 18th following defeat at Anfield.

Everton are two points behind Burnley, albeit having played one fewer fixture than the Clarets.

Next up for Lampard's side is a meeting with Chelsea at Goodison Park next Sunday, by which time they could be further adrift as Burnley travel to lowly Watford on Saturday.

Later in May, Everton are away to Leicester and then Watford, before home matches against Brentford and Crystal Palace.

And in what could be a crucial fixture on the final day of the season, the Toffees are in action away to Champions League-chasing Arsenal in north London. The threat of relegation now looms large.