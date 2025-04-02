James Tarkowski scores a late equaliser for Everton against Liverpool in the last-ever Merseyside derby at Goodison Park in February 2025.

The Merseyside derby is one of the most well-known derbies in English football, with Liverpool and Everton's current stadiums separated by Stanley Park.

Whilst often known as the "friendly derby" no other Premier League fixture has produced more red cards.

The last ever Merseyside derby at Goodison Park occured earlier this season - a 2-2 cracker. With Liverpool looking to secure their second-ever Premier League title, their local rivals head to Anfield attempting to delay the party.

But how much can you remember about previous Merseyside derbies?

We've drawn up a true or false style FourFourTwo quiz to test your knowledge of the goalscorers, grounds, and trophies across the history of Merseyside derbies..

There's no time limit and 10 questions to answer, so take your time and do your best.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

