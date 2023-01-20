Every player Chelsea have signed since Todd Boehly became owner

Since Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital Group bought Chelsea Football Club in May 2022, the club has spent well over £400 million on transfers alone, with the potential for more money to be spent in the coming weeks.

In fact, Boehly and co. have bought enough players to fulfil a complete starting XI, their 15 signings (and counting) in the past two transfer windows completely revamping the squad. The much-talked about "scattergun" approach, as Gary Neville referred to the transfer policy, covers every position across the pitch, with players continuously linked to move to Stamford Bridge.

Many of those signings have cost a considerably financial outlay, though, leading to questions about how Chelsea are complying within the regulations of Financial Fair Play. The way they structure their deals allows the club to work within the FFP framework, with large contracts allowing for sums to be paid across a number of years.

Regardless, 15 players totalling £440 million is a hefty amount, and it doesn't look like slowing down anytime soon. Indeed, Christopher Nkunku has already agreed to join the club next summer, with his £53 million transfer fee not even included on this list.

Elsewhere, the club have forked the most out on Mykhalo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk this window, a full £88 million. Wesley Fofana, Marc Cucurella and Raheem Sterling have all cost more than £50 million as well, with the two two loan signings, Joao Felix and Denis Zakaria costing the club cash without any future permanent transfer lined up.

Meanwhile, Cesare Casadei cost £17.5 million, but the 20-year-old is playing for the U21 side and yet to make his debut for the first-team.

Every signing Chelsea have made since Todd Boehly became the owner

Mykhalo Mudryk, £88m - Shakhtar Donetsk

Wesley Fofana, £72m - Leicester City

Marc Cucurella, £58m - Brighton and Hove Albion

Raheem Sterling, £50m - Manchester City

Kalidou Koulibaly, £34m - Napoli

Benoit Badiashile, £33.5m - Monaco

Noni Madueke, £29m - PSV

Cesare Casadei, £17.5m - Inter Milan

Carney Chukwuemeka, £16m - Aston Villa

Andrey Santos, £11m - Vasco da Gama

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, £10.5m - Barcelona

David Datro Fofana, £10.5m - Molde

Joao Felix, Loan (£9.5m) - Atletico Madrid

Gabriel Slonina, £8m - Chicago Fire

Denis Zakaria, Loan (£2.5m) - Juventus