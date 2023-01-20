Every player Chelsea have signed since Todd Boehly became owner
Boehly and Clearlake Capital took over the club in May 2022, and have since spent over £400m on 15 players in their short time in charge
Since Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital Group bought Chelsea Football Club in May 2022, the club has spent well over £400 million on transfers alone, with the potential for more money to be spent in the coming weeks.
In fact, Boehly and co. have bought enough players to fulfil a complete starting XI, their 15 signings (and counting) in the past two transfer windows completely revamping the squad. The much-talked about "scattergun" approach, as Gary Neville referred to the transfer policy, covers every position across the pitch, with players continuously linked to move to Stamford Bridge.
Many of those signings have cost a considerably financial outlay, though, leading to questions about how Chelsea are complying within the regulations of Financial Fair Play. The way they structure their deals allows the club to work within the FFP framework, with large contracts allowing for sums to be paid across a number of years.
Regardless, 15 players totalling £440 million is a hefty amount, and it doesn't look like slowing down anytime soon. Indeed, Christopher Nkunku has already agreed to join the club next summer, with his £53 million transfer fee not even included on this list.
Elsewhere, the club have forked the most out on Mykhalo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk this window, a full £88 million. Wesley Fofana, Marc Cucurella and Raheem Sterling have all cost more than £50 million as well, with the two two loan signings, Joao Felix and Denis Zakaria costing the club cash without any future permanent transfer lined up.
Meanwhile, Cesare Casadei cost £17.5 million, but the 20-year-old is playing for the U21 side and yet to make his debut for the first-team.
Every signing Chelsea have made since Todd Boehly became the owner
Mykhalo Mudryk, £88m - Shakhtar Donetsk
Wesley Fofana, £72m - Leicester City
Marc Cucurella, £58m - Brighton and Hove Albion
Raheem Sterling, £50m - Manchester City
Kalidou Koulibaly, £34m - Napoli
Benoit Badiashile, £33.5m - Monaco
Noni Madueke, £29m - PSV
Cesare Casadei, £17.5m - Inter Milan
Carney Chukwuemeka, £16m - Aston Villa
Andrey Santos, £11m - Vasco da Gama
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, £10.5m - Barcelona
David Datro Fofana, £10.5m - Molde
Joao Felix, Loan (£9.5m) - Atletico Madrid
Gabriel Slonina, £8m - Chicago Fire
Denis Zakaria, Loan (£2.5m) - Juventus
